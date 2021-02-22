Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 32 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 22.

The new cases include:

11 in Missoula County

8 in Flathead County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Yellowstone County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Madison County

1 in Park County 

1 in Richland County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 98,810 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,170 active, 95,299 recovered, 1,341 deaths and 78 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,050,392 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

