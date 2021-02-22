Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 32 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 22.
The new cases include:
11 in Missoula County
8 in Flathead County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Yellowstone County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Madison County
1 in Park County
1 in Richland County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 98,810 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,170 active, 95,299 recovered, 1,341 deaths and 78 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,050,392 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.