Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 321 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

58 in Missoula County

52 in Flathead County

33 in Lewis and Clark County

28 in Cascade County

26 in Glacier County

17 in Big Horn County

12 in Gallatin County

12 in Pondera County

12 in Yellowstone County

9 in Beaverhead County

8 in Ravalli County

7 in Blaine County

6 in Hill County

6 in Lincoln County

6 in Madison County

4 in Lake County

4 in Stillwater County

3 in Carter County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Judith County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Teton County

There have been 12,724 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,454 active, 9,093 recovered, 177 deaths and 166 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 339,926 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

