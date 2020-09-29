Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 321 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
58 in Missoula County
52 in Flathead County
33 in Lewis and Clark County
28 in Cascade County
26 in Glacier County
17 in Big Horn County
12 in Gallatin County
12 in Pondera County
12 in Yellowstone County
9 in Beaverhead County
8 in Ravalli County
7 in Blaine County
6 in Hill County
6 in Lincoln County
6 in Madison County
4 in Lake County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Carter County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Judith County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Teton County
There have been 12,724 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,454 active, 9,093 recovered, 177 deaths and 166 active hospitalizations.
A total of 339,926 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
A total of 339,926 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.