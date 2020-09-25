Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 323 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
78 in Missoula County
56 in Yellowstone County
31 in Gallatin County
23 in Glacier County
22 in Flathead County
18 in Roosevelt County
15 in Cascade County
9 in Lake County
9 in Valley County
8 in Big Horn County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Silver Bow County
6 in Jefferson County
6 in Stillwater County
5 in Wheatland County
4 in Beaverhead County
3 in Ravalli County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Park County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Toole County
1 in Custer County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Hill County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powder County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 11,564 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,713 active, 8,681 recovered, 170 deaths and 140 active hospitalizations.
A total of 326,116 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
