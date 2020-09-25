Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 323 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

78 in Missoula County

56 in Yellowstone County

31 in Gallatin County

23 in Glacier County

22 in Flathead County

18 in Roosevelt County

15 in Cascade County

9 in Lake County

9 in Valley County

8 in Big Horn County

7 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Silver Bow County

6 in Jefferson County 

6 in Stillwater County

5 in Wheatland County

4 in Beaverhead County

3 in Ravalli County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Park County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Toole County

1 in Custer County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Hill County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Powder County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 11,564 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,713 active, 8,681 recovered, 170 deaths and 140 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 326,116 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

