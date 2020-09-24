Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 333 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, marking the highest single-day case count to date.
The new cases include:
62 in Yellowstone County
56 in Roosevelt County
46 in Missoula County
35 in Gallatin County
20 in Cascade County
19 in Glacier County
16 in Rosebud County
11 in Flathead County
14 in Valley County
8 in Big Horn County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Lake County
4 in Madison County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Hill County
3 in Powder County
3 in Ravalli County
3 in Toole County
2 in Carter County
2 in Choteau County
2 in Liberty County
2 in Powell County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Custer County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Park County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 11,242 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,237 active, 8,634 recovered, 165 deaths and 128 active hospitalizations.
A total of 321,518 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.