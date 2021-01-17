Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 341 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
87 in Flathead County
70 in Missoula County
47 in Gallatin County
26 in Yellowstone County
21 in Lewis and Clark County
17 in Cascade County
15 in Lincoln County
8 in Madison County
6 in Ravalli County
5 in Lake County
5 in Park County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Hill County
4 in Teton County
3 in Daniels County
3 in Richland County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Treasure County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Granite County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Powell County
There have been 89,393 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,147 active, 83,154 recovered, 1,092 deaths and 172 active hospitalizations.
A total of 879,728 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.