Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 341 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

87 in Flathead County

70 in Missoula County

47 in Gallatin County

26 in Yellowstone County

21 in Lewis and Clark County

17 in Cascade County

15 in Lincoln County

8 in Madison County

6 in Ravalli County

5 in Lake County

5 in Park County

4 in Beaverhead County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Hill County

4 in Teton County

3 in Daniels County

3 in Richland County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Treasure County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Granite County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Powell County

There have been 89,393 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,147 active, 83,154 recovered, 1,092 deaths and 172 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 879,728 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

