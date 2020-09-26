Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 346 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
75 in Yellowstone County
51 in Roosevelt County
33 in Missoula County
32 in Flathead County
26 in Lewis and Clark County
24 in Glacier County
23 in Gallatin County
19 in Big Horn County
11 in Cascade County
7 in Stillwater County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Custer County
5 in Hill County
5 in Ravalli County
4 in Pondera County
3 in Park County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Valley County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Carter County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Powder River County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 11,907 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,987 active, 8,749 recovered, 171 deaths and 147 active hospitalizations.
A total of 329,285 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
