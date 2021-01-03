Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 346 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
76 in Flathead County
65 in Yellowstone County
36 in Missoula County
28 in Lewis and Clark County
22 in Lincoln County
20 in Gallatin County
17 in Cascade County
16 in Silver Bow County
13 in Lake County
9 in Park County
7 in Mineral County
6 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Hill County
5 in Broadwater County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Sheridan County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Granite County
2 in Richland County
2 in Valley County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in McCone County
1 in Meagher County
There have been 82,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,908 active, 76,501 recovered, 972 deaths and 192 active hospitalizations.
A total of 795,796 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.