Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 346 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

76 in Flathead County

65 in Yellowstone County

36 in Missoula County

28 in Lewis and Clark County

22 in Lincoln County

20 in Gallatin County

17 in Cascade County

16 in Silver Bow County

13 in Lake County

9 in Park County

7 in Mineral County

6 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Hill County

5 in Broadwater County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Sheridan County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Granite County

2 in Richland County

2 in Valley County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in McCone County

1 in Meagher County

There have been 82,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,908 active, 76,501 recovered, 972 deaths and 192 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 795,796 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

