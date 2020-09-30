Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 348 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, marking the highest single-day COVID-19 case count to date.

The new cases include:

74 in Yellowstone County

64 in Flathead County

46 in Glacier County

31 in Missoula County

10 in Roosevelt County

8 in Beaverhead County

8 in Rosebud County

6 in Hill County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Powder County

6 in Valley County

5 in Pondera County

5 in Ravalli County

4 in Richland County

4 in Toole County

3 in Big Horn County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Fallon County

3 in Lake County

3 in Park County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Lincoln County

1 in Custer County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Teton County

There have been 13,071 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,635 active, 9,256 recovered, 180 deaths and 170 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 343,158 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

