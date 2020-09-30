Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 348 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, marking the highest single-day COVID-19 case count to date.
The new cases include:
74 in Yellowstone County
64 in Flathead County
46 in Glacier County
31 in Missoula County
10 in Roosevelt County
8 in Beaverhead County
8 in Rosebud County
6 in Hill County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Powder County
6 in Valley County
5 in Pondera County
5 in Ravalli County
4 in Richland County
4 in Toole County
3 in Big Horn County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Fallon County
3 in Lake County
3 in Park County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Lincoln County
1 in Custer County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Teton County
There have been 13,071 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,635 active, 9,256 recovered, 180 deaths and 170 active hospitalizations.
A total of 343,158 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
