Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 348 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 23.
The new cases include:
83 in Cascade County
69 in Big Horn County
65 in Gallatin County
19 in Missoula County
17 in Blaine County
17 in Ravalli County
15 in Lewis and Clark County
10 in Stillwater County
9 in Flathead County
9 in Lincoln County
8 in Yellowstone County
4 in Musselshell County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Jeffferson County
2 in Lake County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Park County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Valley County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Granite County
1 in Madison County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Toole County
There have been 103,452 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 880 active, 101,153 recovered, 1,419 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,168,309 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
