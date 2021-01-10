Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 353 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
90 in Gallatin County
59 in Missoula County
47 in Yellowstone County
39 in Lake County
36 in Flathead County
23 in Lewis and Clark County
11 in Hill County
11 in Park County
7 in Powell County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Madison County
4 in Valley County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Teton County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 86,324 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,031 active, 80,237 recovered, 1,056 deaths and 201 active hospitalizations.
A total of 842,250 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
