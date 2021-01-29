Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 353 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, January 29.
The new cases include:
78 in Yellowstone County
50 in Gallatin County
34 in Cascade County
26 in Missoula County
25 in Flathead County
25 in Lewis and Clark County
19 in Silver Bow County
11 in Valley County
10 in Glacier County
8 in Stillwater County
6 in Roosevelt County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Lincoln County
4 in Powell County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Teton County
3 in Toole County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Lake County
2 in Madison County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Park County
2 in Richland County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Liberty County
1 in McCone County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 93,246 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,728 active, 88,291 recovered, 1,227 deaths and 103 active hospitalizations.
A total of 942,390 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.