Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 360 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

69  in Yellowstone County

63 in Gallatin County

29 in Missoula County

28 in Cascade County

24 in Flathead County

22 in Lewis and Clark County

13 in Beaverhead County

11 in Roosevelt County

10 in Richland County

9 in Glacier County

6 in Fallon County

6 in Park County

6 in Ravalli County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Pondera County

5 in Valley County

4 in Big Horn County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Granite County

3 in Carter County

3 in Custer County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Lake County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Stillwater County

2 in Hill County

2 in Madison County

2 in McCone County

1 in Blaine County 

1 in Meagher County

1 in Powder County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 13,855 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,100 active, 9,569 recovered, 186 deaths and 177 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 353,362 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

