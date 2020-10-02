Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 360 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
69 in Yellowstone County
63 in Gallatin County
29 in Missoula County
28 in Cascade County
24 in Flathead County
22 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Beaverhead County
11 in Roosevelt County
10 in Richland County
9 in Glacier County
6 in Fallon County
6 in Park County
6 in Ravalli County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Pondera County
5 in Valley County
4 in Big Horn County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Granite County
3 in Carter County
3 in Custer County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Lake County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Hill County
2 in Madison County
2 in McCone County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Powder County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 13,855 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,100 active, 9,569 recovered, 186 deaths and 177 active hospitalizations.
A total of 353,362 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.