Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 362 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 5.
The new cases include:
60 in Yellowstone County
59 in Flathead County
37 in Missoula County
32 in Gallatin County
26 in Lewis and Clark County
22 in Silver Bow County
20 in Cascade County
12 in Big Horn County
12 in Valley County
9 in Ravalli County
8 in Jefferson County
7 in Hill County
7 in Roosevelt County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Glacier County
5 in Lake County
5 in Madison County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Richland County
3 in Park County
3 in Sanders County
2 in Toole County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Custer County
1 in Granite County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Teton County
There have been 95,458 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,497 active, 90,654 recovered, 1,307 deaths and 102 active hospitalizations.
A total of 981,178 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
