Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 363 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
61 in Flathead County
52 in Gallatin County
46 in Rosebud County
42 in Yellowstone County
30 in Missoula County
22 in Lewis and Clark County
19 in Lincoln County
17 in Silver Bow County
13 in Big Horn County
8 in Cascade County
7 in Richland County
5 in Blaine County
5 in Roosevelt County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Lake County
3 in Custer County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Ravalli County
3 in Stillwater County
3 in Teton County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in McCone County
2 in Park County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Hill County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 91,410 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,583 active, 85,686 recovered, 1,141 deaths and 141 active hospitalizations.
A total of 906,753 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
