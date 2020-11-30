Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 369 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

69 in Yellowstone County

68 in Missoula County

58 in Flathead County

28 in Silver Bow County

26 in Ravalli County

25 in Lake County

18 in Gallatin County

18 in Park County

13 in Lincoln County

10 in Hill County

8 in Cascade County

4 in Judith Basin County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Roosevelt County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Teton County

2 in Valley County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Madison County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 62,198 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,031 active, 45,486 recovered, 681 deaths and 477 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 656,021 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

