Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 369 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
69 in Yellowstone County
68 in Missoula County
58 in Flathead County
28 in Silver Bow County
26 in Ravalli County
25 in Lake County
18 in Gallatin County
18 in Park County
13 in Lincoln County
10 in Hill County
8 in Cascade County
4 in Judith Basin County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Roosevelt County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Teton County
2 in Valley County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Madison County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 62,198 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,031 active, 45,486 recovered, 681 deaths and 477 active hospitalizations.
A total of 656,021 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
