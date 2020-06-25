Montana’s coronavirus task force reported 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, June 25. This marks the highest single-day case count in Montana.
Eleven counties have reported additional cases:
- 10 in Yellowstone County
- 7 in Gallatin county
- 6 in Dawson County
- 4 in Missoula County
- 2 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Flathead County
- 2 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Ravalli County
The state’s coronavirus task force website is now reporting 803 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 210 active cases, 571 recovered and 21 deaths. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 3,266 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 78,332 tests total.
