Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 37 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
10 in Flathead County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Ravalli County
5 in Missoula County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Broadwater County
2 in Pondera County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 111,203 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 957 active, 108,643 recovered, 1,603 deaths and 66 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,358,841 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
