Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 37 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

10 in Flathead County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Ravalli County

5 in Missoula County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Broadwater County

2 in Pondera County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 111,203 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 957 active, 108,643 recovered, 1,603 deaths and 66 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,358,841 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You