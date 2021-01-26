Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 374 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, January 26.
The new cases include:
62 in Gallatin County
60 in Yellowstone County
43 in Flathead County
24 in Missoula County
21 in Ravalli County
19 in Cascade County
17 in Custer County
16 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Lake County
13 in Roosevelt County
8 in Fergus County
7 in Lincoln County
6 in Dawson County
6 in Jefferson County
5 in Park County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Madison County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Silver Bow County
3 in Stillwater County
3 in Valley County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Powell County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Teton County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Poweder County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 92,160 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,242 active, 86733 recovered, 1,185 deaths and 128 active hospitalizations.
A total of 922,956 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
