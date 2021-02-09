Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 383 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The new cases include:

24 in Flathead County

18 in Lewis and Clark County

16 in Missoula County

9 in Big Horn County

9 in Yellowstone County

7 in Cascade County

7 in Lake County

3 in Powell County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Gallatin County

2 in Hill County

2 in Valley County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Mussleshell County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

There have been 96,288 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,189 active, 91,784 recovered, 1,315 deaths and 102 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 997,279 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

