Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 383 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The new cases include:
24 in Flathead County
18 in Lewis and Clark County
16 in Missoula County
9 in Big Horn County
9 in Yellowstone County
7 in Cascade County
7 in Lake County
3 in Powell County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Gallatin County
2 in Hill County
2 in Valley County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Mussleshell County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
There have been 96,288 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,189 active, 91,784 recovered, 1,315 deaths and 102 active hospitalizations.
A total of 997,279 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
