Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 39 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 29.

The new cases include:

11 in Flathead County

7 in Missoula County

7 in Richland County

6 in Yellowstone County

3 in Cascade County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 104,163 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 935 active, 101,792 recovered, 1,436 deaths and 42 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,190,831 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

