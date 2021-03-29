Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 39 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 29.
The new cases include:
11 in Flathead County
7 in Missoula County
7 in Richland County
6 in Yellowstone County
3 in Cascade County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 104,163 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 935 active, 101,792 recovered, 1,436 deaths and 42 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,190,831 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.