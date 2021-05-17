Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 39 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 17.

The new cases include:

16 in Flathead County

11 in Cascade County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Richland County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Missoula County

There have been 110,723 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,055 active, 108,070 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,344,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You