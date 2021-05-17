Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 39 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 17.
The new cases include:
16 in Flathead County
11 in Cascade County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Richland County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Missoula County
There have been 110,723 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,055 active, 108,070 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,344,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.