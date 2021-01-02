Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 399 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

96 in Gallatin County

63 in Yellowstone County

56 in Missoula County

27 in Sanders County

21 in Lake County

20 in Silver Bow County

15 in Lewis and Clark County

14 in Hill County

12 in Richland County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Glacier County

6 in Madison County

6 in Powell County

6 in Roosevelt County

5 in Chouteau County

5 in Stillwater County

4 in Flathead County

4 in Phillips County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Teton County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Granite County

2 in Jefferson County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Toole County

1 in Valley County

There have been 81,944 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,999 active, 75,974 recovered, 971 deaths and 194 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 792,779 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

