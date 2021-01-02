Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 399 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
96 in Gallatin County
63 in Yellowstone County
56 in Missoula County
27 in Sanders County
21 in Lake County
20 in Silver Bow County
15 in Lewis and Clark County
14 in Hill County
12 in Richland County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Glacier County
6 in Madison County
6 in Powell County
6 in Roosevelt County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Stillwater County
4 in Flathead County
4 in Phillips County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Teton County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Granite County
2 in Jefferson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Toole County
1 in Valley County
There have been 81,944 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,999 active, 75,974 recovered, 971 deaths and 194 active hospitalizations.
A total of 792,779 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.