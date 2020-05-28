Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday morning.
Big Horn County is confirming three new coronavirus cases, and Yellowstone County is confirming one new case.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state rises 485, with 445 reported recoveries, 23 active cases, one active hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,150 tests for the virus have been completed.
