Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 401 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 20.
The new cases include:
60 in Gallatin County
52 in Lewis and Clark County
50 in Missoula County
41 in Flathead County
39 in Yellowstone County
17 in Lincoln County
14 in Big Horn County
10 in Dawson County
10 in Deer Lodge County
10 in Madison County
10 in Teton County
9 in Glacier County
8 in Jefferson County
8 in Ravalli County
8 in Roosevelt County
8 in Silver Bow County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Valley County
5 in Phillips County
4 in Lake County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Custer County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Hill County
2 in Richland County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Granite County
1 in McCone County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powder River County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
There have been 90,255 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,906 active, 84,255 recovered, 1,094 deaths and 159 active hospitalizations.
A total of 887,884 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
