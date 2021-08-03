Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 402 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The last time Montana had more than 400 cases was Jan. 14, 2021.
The new cases include:
91 in Flathead County
62 in Yellowstone County
52 in Missoula County
45 in Gallatin County
22 in Cascade County
21 in Lewis and Clark County
14 in Lincoln County
12 in Ravalli County
8 in Park County
7 in Deer Lodge County
7 in Fergus County
6 in Granite County
6 in Silver Bow County
6 in Toole County
5 in Dawson County
5 in Hill County
4 in Custer County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Teton County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Powell County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Wheatland County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Lake County
1 in Madison County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Valley County
There have been 117,033 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,580 active, 113,737 recovered, 1,716 deaths and 112 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,5,10,851 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.