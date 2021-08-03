Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 402 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The last time Montana had more than 400 cases was Jan. 14, 2021.

The new cases include:

91 in Flathead County

62 in Yellowstone County

52 in Missoula County

45 in Gallatin County

22 in Cascade County

21 in Lewis and Clark County

14 in Lincoln County

12 in Ravalli County

8 in Park County

7 in Deer Lodge County

7 in Fergus County

6 in Granite County

6 in Silver Bow County

6 in Toole County

5 in Dawson County

5 in Hill County

4 in Custer County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Teton County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Powell County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Wheatland County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Lake County

1 in Madison County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Valley County

There have been 117,033 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,580 active, 113,737 recovered, 1,716 deaths and 112 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,5,10,851 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

