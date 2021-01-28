Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 404 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, January 28.
The new cases include:
93 in Yellowstone County
55 in Gallatin County
47 in Flathead County
35 in Missoula County
23 in Silver Bow County
21 inn Lewis and Clark County
11 in Cascade County
11 in Deer Lodge County
10 in Ravalli County
9 in Stillwater County
8 in Custer County
8 in Lincoln County
7 in Glacier County
7 in Park County
7 in Roosevelt County
5 in Hill County
4 in Lake County
4 in Richland County
3 in Daniels County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Granite County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Teton County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Madison County
2 in Toole County
2 in Valley County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powell County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 92,934 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,004 active, 87,720 recovered, 1,210 deaths and 114 active hospitalizations.
A total of 936,928 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
