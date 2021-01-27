Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 407 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, January 27.

The new cases include:

81 in Yellowstone County

39 in Lewis and Clark County

37 in Flathead County

37 in Gallatin County

36 in Blaine County

31 in Cascade County

23 in Missoula County

13 in Silver Bow County

12 in Granite County

10 in Valley County

9 in Hill County

6 in Dawson County

6 in Stillwater County

6 in Teton County

5 in Lincoln County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Custer County

4 in Phillips County

4 in Pondera County

4 in Ravalli County

3 in Beaverhead County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Lake County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Granite County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Madison County

1 in McCone County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Toole County

There have been 92,531 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,312 active, 87,018 recovered, 1,201 deaths and 118 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 927,981 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You