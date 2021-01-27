Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 407 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, January 27.
The new cases include:
81 in Yellowstone County
39 in Lewis and Clark County
37 in Flathead County
37 in Gallatin County
36 in Blaine County
31 in Cascade County
23 in Missoula County
13 in Silver Bow County
12 in Granite County
10 in Valley County
9 in Hill County
6 in Dawson County
6 in Stillwater County
6 in Teton County
5 in Lincoln County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Custer County
4 in Phillips County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Ravalli County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Lake County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Granite County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Madison County
1 in McCone County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Toole County
There have been 92,531 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,312 active, 87,018 recovered, 1,201 deaths and 118 active hospitalizations.
A total of 927,981 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.