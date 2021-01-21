Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 408 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, January 21.
The new cases include:
66 in Flathead County
49 in Yellowstone County
48 in Missoula COunty
45 in Gallatin County
19 in Silver Bow County
18 in Deer Lodge County
17 in Lewis and Clark County
16 in Cascade County
15 in Park County
14 in Ravalli County
13 in Lincoln County
11 in Phillips County
7 in Jefferson County
7 in Pondera County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Lake County
5 in Daniels County
5 in Powell County
5 in Richland County
4 in Custer County
4 in Teton County
3 in Hill County
3 in Madison County
3 in Toole County
3 in Valley County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Treasure County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Powder River County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 90,649 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,841 active, 84,708 recovered, 1,100 deaths and 137 active hospitalizations.
A total of 892,770 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
