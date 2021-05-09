Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 41 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

13 in Flathead County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Missoula County

2 in Park County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Teton County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Valley County

There have been 109,924 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,123 active, 107,209 recovered, 1,592 deaths and 70 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,325,881 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

