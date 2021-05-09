Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 41 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
13 in Flathead County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Missoula County
2 in Park County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Teton County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Valley County
There have been 109,924 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,123 active, 107,209 recovered, 1,592 deaths and 70 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,325,881 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.