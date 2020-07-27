Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 41 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, July, 27.
The new cases include:
- 22 in Yellowstone County
- 9 in Big Horn County
- 7 in Gallatin County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
There have been 3,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,244 active, 2,090 recovered and 47 deaths.
Currently, there are 61 hospitalizations throughout the state.
A total of 158,655 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 6,340 tests completed since the last report.
