Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 41 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, July, 27.

The new cases include:

  • 22 in Yellowstone County
  • 9 in Big Horn County
  • 7 in Gallatin County
  • 1 in Cascade County
  • 1 in Lake County
  • 1 in Lewis and Clark County

There have been 3,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,244 active, 2,090 recovered and 47 deaths.

Currently, there are 61 hospitalizations throughout the state.

A total of 158,655 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 6,340 tests completed since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You