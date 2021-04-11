Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 42 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
16 in Missoula County
8 in Yellowstone County
6 in Flathead County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Sanders County
2 in Richland County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Roosevelt County
There have been 106,183 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,100 active, 103,560 recovered, 1,523 deaths and 48 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,239,195 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
