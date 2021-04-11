Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 42 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

16 in Missoula County 

8 in Yellowstone County

6 in Flathead County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Sanders County

2 in Richland County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Roosevelt County

There have been 106,183 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,100 active, 103,560 recovered, 1,523 deaths and 48 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,239,195 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

