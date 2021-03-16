Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 422 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 16.

The new cases include:

308 in Cascade County*

26 in Yellowstone County

17 in Gallatin County

12 in Ravalli County

8 in Missoula County

7 in Silver Bow County

6 in Dawson County

5 in Flathead County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Custer County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Madison County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Rosebud County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Granite County

1 in Hill County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lake County

1 in Park County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Valley County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 102,344 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 878 active, 100,070 recovered, 1,396 deaths and 54 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,141,965 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

*There is a backlog of COVID-19 cases reported in Cascade County the week of March 15.

