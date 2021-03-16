Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 422 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 16.
The new cases include:
308 in Cascade County*
26 in Yellowstone County
17 in Gallatin County
12 in Ravalli County
8 in Missoula County
7 in Silver Bow County
6 in Dawson County
5 in Flathead County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Custer County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Madison County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Rosebud County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Granite County
1 in Hill County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lake County
1 in Park County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Valley County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 102,344 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 878 active, 100,070 recovered, 1,396 deaths and 54 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,141,965 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
*There is a backlog of COVID-19 cases reported in Cascade County the week of March 15.
