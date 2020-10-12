Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 423 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

94 in Flathead County

81 in Yellowstone County

54 in Toole County

33 in Missoula County

14 in Hill County

13 in Valley County

12 in Beaverhead County

11 in Gallatin County

10 in Roosevelt County

10 in Silver Bow County

8 in Deer Lodge County

8 in Lake County

8 in Richland County

7 in Glacier County

7 in Ravalli County

6 in Jefferson County

5 in Big Horn County

5 in Blaine County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Fallon County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Madison County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Park County

2 in Prairie County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Teton County

1 in Cascade County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 19,125 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,432 active, 11,481 recovered, 212 deaths and 291 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 400,458 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

