Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 423 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
94 in Flathead County
81 in Yellowstone County
54 in Toole County
33 in Missoula County
14 in Hill County
13 in Valley County
12 in Beaverhead County
11 in Gallatin County
10 in Roosevelt County
10 in Silver Bow County
8 in Deer Lodge County
8 in Lake County
8 in Richland County
7 in Glacier County
7 in Ravalli County
6 in Jefferson County
5 in Big Horn County
5 in Blaine County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Fallon County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Madison County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Park County
2 in Prairie County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Teton County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 19,125 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,432 active, 11,481 recovered, 212 deaths and 291 active hospitalizations.
A total of 400,458 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.