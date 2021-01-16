Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 425 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
83 in Gallatin County
66 in Lewis and Clark County
51 in Missoula County
45 in Yellowstone County
22 in Flathead County
17 in Ravalli County
12 in Lincoln County
11 in Jefferson County
10 in Cascade County
9 in Custer County
9 in Glacier County
9 in Silver Bow County
8 in Madison County
7 in Pondera County
7 in Richland County
6 in Fergus County
5 in Beaverhead County
5 in Daniels County
5 in Dawson County
5 in Stillwater County
5 in Teton County
4 in Big Horn County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Hill County
4 in Roosevelt County
3 in Lake County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Sheridan County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Toole County
There have been 89,056 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,048 active, 82,920 recovered, 1,088 deaths and 190 active hospitalizations.
A total of 874,943 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
