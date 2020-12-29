Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 426 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
68 in Yellowstone County
59 in Gallatin County
58 in Lewis and Clark County
44 in Flathead County
29 in Ravalli County
23 in Cascade County
22 in Missoula County
17 in Big Horn County
12 in Lincoln County
11 in Silver Bow County
8 in Lake County
7 in Jefferson County
6 in Custer County
6 in Valley County
5 in Dawson County
5 in Hill County
5 in Richland County
5 in Stillwater County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Park County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Garfield County
3 in Sheridan County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Madison County
1 in McCone County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powder County
1 on Rosebud County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
There have been 80,426 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,391 active, 74,096 recovered, 939 deaths and 218 active hospitalizations.
A total of 783,495 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.