Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 427 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
223 in Yellowstone County
66 in Lewis and Clark County
34 in Missoula County
16 in Blaine County
14 in Carbon County
11 in Hill County
10 in Richland County
9 in Lincoln County
8 in Sweet Grass County
7 in Gallatin County
6 in Valley County
5 in Big Horn County
5 in Teton COunty
4 in Madison County
4 in Sheridan County
4 in Toole County
1 in Fallon County
There have been 40,053 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,771 active, 23,825 recovered, 457 deaths and 470 active hospitalizations.
A total of 540,913 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
