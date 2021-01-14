Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 431 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
72 in Gallatin County
69 in Flathead County
62 in Missoula County
43 in Lewis and Clark County
36 in Yellowstone County
35 in Cascade County
20 in Lincoln County
13 in Ravalli County
11 in Lake County
9 in Hill County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Fergus County
6 in Richland County
5 in Stillwater County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Madison County
4 in Rosebud County
4 in Siver Bow County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Roosevelt County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Powell County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Custer County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in McCone County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 88,110 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,843 active, 82,190 recovered, 1,077 deaths and 192 active hospitalizations.
A total of 862,427 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
