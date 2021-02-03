Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 437 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The new cases include:
74 in Yellowstone County
72 in Gallatin County
41 in Flathead County
38 in Lewis and Clark County
31 in Cascade County
27 in Missoula County
21 in Silver Bow County
11 in Lake County
10 in Big Horn County
10 in Glacier County
10 in Park Coutny
9 in Chouteau County
8 in Ravilli County
7 in Roosevelt County
6 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Hill County
5 in Blaine County
5 in Fergus County
4 in Madison County
4 in Richland County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Custer County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Phillips County
1 in McCone County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Teton County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 94,810 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,421 active, 90,086 recovered, 1,303 deaths and 121 active hospitalizations.
A total of 968,115 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.