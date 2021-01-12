Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Freezing rain. Light freezing rain is occurring at the airport and is expected to continue off and on for the next 3 hours. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing at that time.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Freezing Rain. Light freezing rain will continue off and on until around 2PM this afternoon. At that time air temperatures are expected to be above freezing area wide. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Occasional isolated gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible between 7 AM and 12 PM along and behind the cold front. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&