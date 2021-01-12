Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 439 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
61 in Gallatin County
56 in Cascade County
47 in Yellowstone County
45 in Lewis and Clark County
31 in Missoula County
26 in Custer County\
25 in Flathead County
23 in Big Horn County
23 in Lincoln County
21 in Ravalli County
8 in Glacier County
8 in Lake County
8 in Silver County
6 in Chouteau County
6 in Daniels County
6 in Valley County
4 in Jefferson County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Hill County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Teton County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Madison County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 87,077 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,827 active, 81,183 recovered, 1,067 deaths and 187 active hospitalizations.
A total of 851,594 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
