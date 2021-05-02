Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 46 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
24 in Flathead County
7 in Missoula County
7 in Richland County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Valley County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Teton County
There have been 109,030 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,105 active, 106,351 recovered, 1,574 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,304,842 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
