Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 46 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

24 in Flathead County

7 in Missoula County

7 in Richland County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Valley County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Teton County

There have been 109,030 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,105 active, 106,351 recovered, 1,574 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,304,842 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

