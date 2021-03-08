Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 46 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 8.
The new cases include:
13 in Flathead County
9 in Missoula County
7 in Gallatin County
3 in Lewis and Clark
3 in Valley County
3 in Yellowstone County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Jefferson County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 100,959 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,601 active, 97,977 recovered, 1,381 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,106,632 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
