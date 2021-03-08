Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 46 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 8.

The new cases include:

13 in Flathead County

9 in Missoula County

7 in Gallatin County

3 in Lewis and Clark 

3 in Valley County

3 in Yellowstone County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Jefferson County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 100,959 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,601 active, 97,977 recovered, 1,381 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,106,632 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

