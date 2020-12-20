Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 462 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
71 in Yellowstone County
62 in Lewis and Clark County
60 in Flathead County
60 in Missoula County
39 in Gallatin County
38 in Cascade County
24 in Silver Bow County
14 in Powell County
11 in Hill County
11 in Lincoln County
9 in Mineral County
9 in Sanders County
7 in Beaverhead County
7 in Park County
6 in Broadwater County
6 in Toole County
5 in Fergus County
3 in Carbon County
2 in Madison County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Valley County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 77,170 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,870 active, 67,435 recovered, 865 deaths and 258 active hospitalizations.
A total of 755,291 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
