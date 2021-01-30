Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 490 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
116 in Yellowstone County
61 in Flathead County
42 in Gallatin County
42 in Missoula County
37 in Ravalli County
32 in Lewis and Clark County
24 in Silver Bow County
16 in Cascade County
11 in Valley County
10 in Dawson County
9 in Glacier County
9 in Teton County
8 in Hill County
8 in Roosevelt County
7 in Pondera County
6 in Broadwater County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Park County
4 in Lake County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Madison County
3 in Wheatland County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in McCone County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Richland County
1 in Custer County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Granite County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 93,762 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,708 active, 88,822 recovered, 1,232 deaths and 101 active hospitalizations.
A total of 950,743 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
