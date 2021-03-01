Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 50 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 1.

The new cases include:

18 in Flathead County

9 in Richland County

6 in Yellowstone County

4 in Lake County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Missoula County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Teton County

1 in Cascade County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 100,003 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,609 active, 97,037 recovered, 1,357 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,077,988 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You