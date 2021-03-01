Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 50 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 1.
The new cases include:
18 in Flathead County
9 in Richland County
6 in Yellowstone County
4 in Lake County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Missoula County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Teton County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 100,003 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,609 active, 97,037 recovered, 1,357 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,077,988 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
