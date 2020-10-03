Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 501 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

74 in Yellowstone County

56 in Gallatin County

49 in Flathead County

36 in Blaine County

35 in Cascade County

29 in Deer Lodge County

28 in Glacier County

19 in Richland County

19 in Silver Bow County

15 in Lewis and Clark County

14 in Big Horn County

13 in Hill County

13 in Rosebud County

8 in Beaverhead County

8 in Sanders County

8 in Teton County

8 in Wibaux County

7 in Prarie County

5 in Stillwater County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Lake County

4 in Lincoln County

4i n Meagher County

4 in Powder River County

4 in Valley County

3 in Fallon County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Madison County

3 in Ravalli County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Toole County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Granite County

2 in Jefferson County

1 in Custer County

1 in McCone County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Park County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 14,356 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,569 active, 9,601 recovered, 186 deaths and 189 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 354,783 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

