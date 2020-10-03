Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 501 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
74 in Yellowstone County
56 in Gallatin County
49 in Flathead County
36 in Blaine County
35 in Cascade County
29 in Deer Lodge County
28 in Glacier County
19 in Richland County
19 in Silver Bow County
15 in Lewis and Clark County
14 in Big Horn County
13 in Hill County
13 in Rosebud County
8 in Beaverhead County
8 in Sanders County
8 in Teton County
8 in Wibaux County
7 in Prarie County
5 in Stillwater County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Lake County
4 in Lincoln County
4i n Meagher County
4 in Powder River County
4 in Valley County
3 in Fallon County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Madison County
3 in Ravalli County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Toole County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Granite County
2 in Jefferson County
1 in Custer County
1 in McCone County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Park County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 14,356 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,569 active, 9,601 recovered, 186 deaths and 189 active hospitalizations.
A total of 354,783 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.