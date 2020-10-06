Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 504 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

  • 124 in Flathead County
  • 58 in Glacier County
  • 49 in Missoula County
  • 46 in Gallatin County
  • 46 in Yellowstone County
  • 20 in Cascade County
  • 18 in Hill County
  • 17 in Big Horn County
  • 13 in Toole County
  • 12 in Park County
  • 11 in Blaine County
  • 10 in Lake County
  • 8 in Silver Bow County
  • 7 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 7 in Rosebud County
  • 6 in Pondera County
  • 6 in Roosevelt County
  • 5 in Ravalli County
  • 4 in Beaverhead County
  • 4 in Fergus County
  • 4 in Lincoln County
  • 4 in Prairie County
  • 4 in Teton County
  • 3 in Chouteau County
  • 3 in Stillwater County
  • 2 in Broadwater County
  • 2 in Dawson County 
  • 2 in Fallon County
  • 2 in Jefferson County
  • 2 in Wibaux County
  • 1 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Liberty County
  • 1 in Richland County
  • 1 in Treasure County

There have been 15,347 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,983 active, 10,172 recovered, 192 deaths and 216 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 369,975 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

