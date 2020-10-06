Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 504 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
- 124 in Flathead County
- 58 in Glacier County
- 49 in Missoula County
- 46 in Gallatin County
- 46 in Yellowstone County
- 20 in Cascade County
- 18 in Hill County
- 17 in Big Horn County
- 13 in Toole County
- 12 in Park County
- 11 in Blaine County
- 10 in Lake County
- 8 in Silver Bow County
- 7 in Lewis and Clark County
- 7 in Rosebud County
- 6 in Pondera County
- 6 in Roosevelt County
- 5 in Ravalli County
- 4 in Beaverhead County
- 4 in Fergus County
- 4 in Lincoln County
- 4 in Prairie County
- 4 in Teton County
- 3 in Chouteau County
- 3 in Stillwater County
- 2 in Broadwater County
- 2 in Dawson County
- 2 in Fallon County
- 2 in Jefferson County
- 2 in Wibaux County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Liberty County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Treasure County
There have been 15,347 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,983 active, 10,172 recovered, 192 deaths and 216 active hospitalizations.
A total of 369,975 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
