Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 51 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

27 in Flathead County

8 in Park County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Missoula County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Ravalli County

1 in Richland County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 108,097 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 995 active, 105,539 recovered, 1,563 deaths and 49 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,283,613 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

