Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 51 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
27 in Flathead County
8 in Park County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Missoula County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 108,097 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 995 active, 105,539 recovered, 1,563 deaths and 49 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,283,613 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
