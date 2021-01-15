Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 515 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
124 in Gallatin County
53 in Cascade County
44 in Flathead County
37 in Missoula County
37 in Yellowstone County
26 in Lewis and Clark County
21 in Park County
20 in Lake County
19 in Lincoln County
13 in Fergus County
12 in Madison County
11 in Custer County
10 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Carbon County
8 in Valley County
7 in Rosebud County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Jefferson County
4 in Hill County
4 in Mineral County
4 in Ravalli County
4 in Teton County
3 in Daniels County
3 in Musselshell County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Silver Bow County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Granite County
1 in Pondera
1 in Powder County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Toole County
There have been 88,635 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,089 active, 82,460 recovered, 1,086 deaths and 188 active hospitalizations.
A total of 869,564 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.