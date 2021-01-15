Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 515 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

124 in Gallatin County

53 in Cascade County

44 in Flathead County

37 in Missoula County

37 in Yellowstone County

26 in Lewis and Clark County

21 in Park County

20 in Lake County

19 in Lincoln County

13 in Fergus County

12 in Madison County

11 in Custer County

10 in Deer Lodge County

9 in Carbon County

8 in Valley County

7 in Rosebud County

5 in Broadwater County

5 in Chouteau County

5 in Jefferson County

4 in Hill County

4 in Mineral County

4 in Ravalli County

4 in Teton County

3 in Daniels County

3 in Musselshell County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Silver Bow County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Granite County

1 in Pondera

1 in Powder County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Toole County

There have been 88,635 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,089 active, 82,460 recovered, 1,086 deaths and 188 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 869,564 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

