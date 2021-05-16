Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
23 in Cascade County
12 in Flathead County
6 in Missoula County
5 in Lake County
2 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Park County
1 in Teton County
There have been 110,685 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,036 active, 108,051 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,343,299 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
