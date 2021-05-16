Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

23 in Cascade County

12 in Flathead County

6 in Missoula County

5 in Lake County

2 in Chouteau County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Park County

1 in Teton County

There have been 110,685 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,036 active, 108,051 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,343,299 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

