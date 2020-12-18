Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 522 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

83 in Yellowstone County

77 in Gallatin County

53 in Cascade County

49 in Flathead County

37 in Silver Bow County

33 in Missoula County

31 in Lewis and Clark County

18 in Lincoln County

18 in Park County

13 in Jefferson County

12 in Sanders County

11 in Ravalli County

8 in Richland County

7 in Custer County

7 in Stillwater County

6 in Hill County

6 in Rosebud County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Phillips County

5 in Roosevelt County

4 in Broadwater County

3 in Blaine OCunty

3 in Dawson County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Lake County

3 in Pondera County

2 in Carter County

2 in Sheridan County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in McCone County

1 in Museshell County

1 in Powell County

1 in Teton County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 75,992 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,265 active, 65,873 recovered, 854 deaths and 275 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 747,802 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

