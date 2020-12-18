Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 522 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
83 in Yellowstone County
77 in Gallatin County
53 in Cascade County
49 in Flathead County
37 in Silver Bow County
33 in Missoula County
31 in Lewis and Clark County
18 in Lincoln County
18 in Park County
13 in Jefferson County
12 in Sanders County
11 in Ravalli County
8 in Richland County
7 in Custer County
7 in Stillwater County
6 in Hill County
6 in Rosebud County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Phillips County
5 in Roosevelt County
4 in Broadwater County
3 in Blaine OCunty
3 in Dawson County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Lake County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Carter County
2 in Sheridan County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in McCone County
1 in Museshell County
1 in Powell County
1 in Teton County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 75,992 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,265 active, 65,873 recovered, 854 deaths and 275 active hospitalizations.
A total of 747,802 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
